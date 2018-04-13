Thunder's Corey Brewer: Doesn't practice Friday

Brewer (knee) did not practice Friday, though the assumption remains that he'll be available for Game 1 against Utah on Sunday, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Brewer has noted that he plans on taking the floor for Game 1, so the fact that he didn't practice seems to be a precautionary measure. More information should be available Saturday as he continues to receive treatment.

