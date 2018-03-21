Thunder's Corey Brewer: Fills box score in loss to Boston

Brewer scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Brewers.

Brewer struggled from beyond the arc a bit, but he still finished with his seventh double-digit scoring output in nine games with the Thunder. He also contributed steadily across the board and finished with multiple steals for the fifth straight game, bringing his average to 3.2 swipes per contest in that span.