Thunder's Corey Brewer: Minimal usage in Game 4 loss

Brewer generated three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Brewer had served as a solid complementary source of offense over the previous two games in particular, but his usage saw a notable downturn Monday. The veteran wing's two shot attempts were his fewest of the series, leading to his lowest scoring total of the four games, as well. While Brewer figures to be more aggressive in Wednesday's Game 5, his involvement is highly likely to pale in comparison to the rest of his first-unit teammates.