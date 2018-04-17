Thunder's Corey Brewer: Not on injury report
Brewer (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It appeared as if Brewer may enter Wednesday as questionable, as he only took "some" contact during Tuesday's practice. However, that seems to have been a precautionary measure, as he isn't listed on the team injury report. As a result, he should be expected to be available and in the starting five.
