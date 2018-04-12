Thunder's Corey Brewer: Plans to play in Game 1
Brewer will have his sprained knee treated over the next few days and plans to play in the Thunder's playoff opener against the Jazz on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Brewer suffered the injury during Wednesday's regular-season finale and while there were concerns it was fairly serious, it appears he's dodge a bullet and should be available for the start of the playoffs. For now, we'll call Brewer probable, with additional word on his progress likely coming over the coming few days. Brewer has been a key addition on the wing after Andre Roberson (knee) was lost for the season, as he's averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 18 games (16 starts) since joining the Thunder.
