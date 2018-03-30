Thunder's Corey Brewer: Plays well in 28 minutes
Brewer totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 loss to San Antonio.
Brewer has re-invented himself since making the move to Oklahoma City and put up another performance here. He has shown the ability to contribute in a number of areas and despite the previous two outings, he remains a borderline player in standard formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores just four points Friday•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Fills box score in loss to Boston•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores team-high 22 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 16 in Monday's start•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Starting at shooting guard Thursday•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scoreless over 12 minutes in team debut•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.