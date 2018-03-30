Thunder's Corey Brewer: Plays well in 28 minutes

Brewer totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 loss to San Antonio.

Brewer has re-invented himself since making the move to Oklahoma City and put up another performance here. He has shown the ability to contribute in a number of areas and despite the previous two outings, he remains a borderline player in standard formats.