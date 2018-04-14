Thunder's Corey Brewer: Questionable for Game 1

Brewer (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Brewer, who sprained his knee in Wednesday's regular-season finale, originally indicated that he expected to play in Sunday's opener, so despite being questionable, there's still plenty of optimism that he'll ultimately be able to give it a go. That said, he'll likely be reevaluated following the team's shootaround Sunday morning, so look for another update on Brewer after that session. The Thunder are already short on wing depth with Alex Abrines (concussion) out, so look for Brewer to do everything he can to take the court