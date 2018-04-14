Thunder's Corey Brewer: Questionable for Game 1
Brewer (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Brewer, who sprained his knee in Wednesday's regular-season finale, originally indicated that he expected to play in Sunday's opener, so despite being questionable, there's still plenty of optimism that he'll ultimately be able to give it a go. That said, he'll likely be reevaluated following the team's shootaround Sunday morning, so look for another update on Brewer after that session. The Thunder are already short on wing depth with Alex Abrines (concussion) out, so look for Brewer to do everything he can to take the court
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Takes some contact at practice•
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Doesn't practice Friday•
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Plans to play in Game 1•
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Sprains knee in Wednesday's finale•
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Swimpes five steals in loss•
