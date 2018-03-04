Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scoreless over 12 minutes in team debut

Brewer was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 12 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers while turning in one rebound, one assist and two steals.

The veteran made his Thunder debut despite not having yet practiced with the team since officially signing on Friday. Brewer figures to log minutes in the teens on most nights while slotting in behind Paul George at small forward, and although he's capable of some serviceable contributions in multiple categories, his playing time may ultimately be too limited to give him appreciable fantasy value.