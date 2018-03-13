Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 16 in Monday's start
Brewer scored 16 points (4-8 FG,1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.
His role in OKC continues to grow, and Brewer is now averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes over the last four games. The 32-year-old will never be more than a secondary scoring option in an offense that features Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, but it looks like Brewer's going to have some fantasy value down the stretch, even if his ceiling is limited.
