Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win
Brewer tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Brewer remains inconsistent offensively, but he brings defense and intangibles to a team desperately in need of that with Andre Roberson (knee) out for the season. If Brewer can hit a couple threes per contest during the playoffs, he could be in line to see plenty of minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Swimpes five steals in loss•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Plays well in 28 minutes•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores just four points Friday•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Fills box score in loss to Boston•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores team-high 22 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 16 in Monday's start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....