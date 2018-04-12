Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win

Brewer tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Brewer remains inconsistent offensively, but he brings defense and intangibles to a team desperately in need of that with Andre Roberson (knee) out for the season. If Brewer can hit a couple threes per contest during the playoffs, he could be in line to see plenty of minutes.