Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores just four points Friday
Brewer had only four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-99 victory over the Heat.
Brewer saw a dip in his production Friday but still managed to record two steals in 28 minutes of playing time. He has been a saving grace for the Thunder, assuming the role of the injured Andre Roberson. After a season of irrelevance, he has catapulted himself into the standard league discussion and his playing time appears to be a real thing. If you need steals and three-pointers with a bit of everything else, he could be worth a look.
