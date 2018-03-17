Thunder's Corey Brewer: Scores team-high 22 in Friday's win

Brewer scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six steals, three assists, a rebound and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Clippers.

The 22 points were a season high for the veteran, while the six steals were a career high. Brewer has given the Thunder a huge boost for the stretch run, averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 boards, 2.2 steals, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last six games, and given his current form he should remain locked into a starting spot over the final 11 games.