Thunder's Corey Brewer: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 loss
Brewer finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Brewer has now shot at least 50.0 percent in each of the first three games of the series. The veteran wing has his hands full on the defensive end while often facing off with star rookie Donovan Mitchell, but he's provided solid offensive contributions while serving as a supplementary scoring option behind the Thunder's Big Three.
