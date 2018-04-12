Thunder's Corey Brewer: Sprains knee in Wednesday's finale
Brewer sprained his right knee during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman reports.
Brewer suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday's contest, appearing to land awkwardly after being fouled by Grizzlies' guard Mario Chalmers on a three-point attempt. He was eventually helped to the locker room and was unable to shoot his free throws, which eliminated Brewer from returning to the game. The Thunder have yet to provide any sort of update on the severity of Brewer's knee sprain, but his availability for the start of the playoffs is certainly in danger at this point Consider Brewer questionable for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz until more information is provided.
