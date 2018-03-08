Thunder's Corey Brewer: Starting at shooting guard Thursday

Brewer is starting over Josh Huestis at shooting guard for Thursday's contest against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Brewer has played just two games for the Thunder, totaling 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes. While not particularly impressive, coach Billy Donovan apparently believes he's a positive influence on the team overall and would be a good addition to the starting five.