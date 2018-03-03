Thunder's Corey Brewer: Status uncertain Saturday
Brewer will be with the Thunder for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers but it's unclear if he'll play, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Brewer agreed to a contract with the Thunder on Thursday to join the team for a playoff run. He may not make his debut Saturday, however. More information should arrive closer to tipoff, as the team does not have morning shootaround considering it's the second night of a back-to-back.
