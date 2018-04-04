Thunder's Corey Brewer: Swimpes five steals in loss

Brewer totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

Brewer did a nice job on the defensive end, racking up five steals in Monday's loss. He continues to be a nice source of steals, although, despite the occasional scoring outburst, he is more of a streaming option in standard formats.