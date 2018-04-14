Thunder's Corey Brewer: Takes some contact at practice

Brewer (knee) participated in some contact portions of Saturday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The expectation remains that Brewer will be ready for Game 1 against the Jazz on Sunday, with this news pointing more towards that. Look for official confirmation of his status to arrive possibly after Sunday's morning shootaround.

