Thunder's Corey Brewer: Will play, start Game 1
Brewer (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz and will start at shooting guard, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Ever since spraining his knee in the regular-season finale, Brewer has indicated he planned on being ready for Game 1, which has now been confirmed. He'll take on his usual spot in the starting five and the Thunder have also reported that Brewer won't have any restrictions. Alex Abrines (concussion), who was originally ruled out, has been upgraded to available, so the Thunder should have a healthy wing rotation.
