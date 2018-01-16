Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Assigned to G-League
Johnson was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson was assigned to the Blue for the G-League showcase this past weekend but rejoined the Thunder for the team's last two contests. He'll now head back to the Blue for what is likely just extra practice reps until the team plays again at home on Friday.
