Johnson was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League on Thursday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Johnson hasn't appeared in each of the last three games for Thunder, but he should have an opportunity to see some quality minutes Thursday night for the Blue against the Austin Spurs. Whenever Johnson is called up to the NBA, he is not expected to be part of the regular rotation.

