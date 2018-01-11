Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Assigned to G-League
Johnson was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
This will be Johnson's first trip down to the G-League this season after appearing in 19 games for the Thunder. He'll join the Blue to take part in the G-League showcase in Mississauga, Ontario. Upon its conclusion on Jan. 13, expect Johnson to return to Oklahoma City and possibly be active for the team's game in Charlotte.
