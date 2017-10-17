Play

Johnson averaged 11.4 minutes over two games this preseason.

After a strong year in the D-League last season, the Thunder signed Johnson to a two-year guaranteed deal. The Thunder traded last season's backup center Enes Kanter, which leaves Johnson to compete with veteran Nick Collison for the backup center. Johnson offers the Thunder more size and upside, meaning he could see the majority of the reserve center minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball