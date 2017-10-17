Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Averages 11.4 minutes in preseason
Johnson averaged 11.4 minutes over two games this preseason.
After a strong year in the D-League last season, the Thunder signed Johnson to a two-year guaranteed deal. The Thunder traded last season's backup center Enes Kanter, which leaves Johnson to compete with veteran Nick Collison for the backup center. Johnson offers the Thunder more size and upside, meaning he could see the majority of the reserve center minutes.
