Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Recalled from G-League
Johnson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson has struggled to find a role with the Thunder while Steven Adams is healthy, playing in just three of the team's past 13 contests, totaling 10 minutes. In his one G-League appearance, he posted 21 points and 11 rebounds across 30 minutes.
