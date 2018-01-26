Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Recalled from G-League
Johnson was recalled from the G-League on Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson has moved back and forth between the Thunder and Blue over the last month. The expectation is that Johnson remains out of the Thunder's rotation while making occasional visits to the G-League.
