Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Recalled from G-League
Johnson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson has bounced between the Thunder and the Blue a few times over the past month. He played five minutes per game over two games with the Thunder last week before being sent to the Blue for Saturday's game. He'll likely just provide depth help in Sunday's game against Memphis.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...