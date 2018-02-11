Play

Johnson was recalled from the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Johnson has bounced between the Thunder and the Blue a few times over the past month. He played five minutes per game over two games with the Thunder last week before being sent to the Blue for Saturday's game. He'll likely just provide depth help in Sunday's game against Memphis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories