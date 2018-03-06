The Thunder recalled Johnson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Johnson was assigned to the Blue earlier Monday, but only participated in practice with the team before rejoining the NBA club. The rookie center hasn't cracked head coach Billy Donovan's rotation for the last six games and seems unlikely to earn minutes Tuesday against the Rockets barring a blowout or foul trouble for Steven Adams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories