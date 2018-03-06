Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Recalled from G League
The Thunder recalled Johnson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson was assigned to the Blue earlier Monday, but only participated in practice with the team before rejoining the NBA club. The rookie center hasn't cracked head coach Billy Donovan's rotation for the last six games and seems unlikely to earn minutes Tuesday against the Rockets barring a blowout or foul trouble for Steven Adams.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...