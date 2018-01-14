Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Recalled from G League
The Thunder recalled Johnson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
The center appeared for one game during the Blue in the G League Showcase on Friday, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds across 30 minutes. He rejoined the Thunder in advance of Saturday's 101-91 win over the Hornets, but didn't get off the bench during the contest in a coach's decision.
