Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Sent to G League
The Thunder assigned Johnson to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson is expected to see significant minutes with the Blue in its game Wednesday against the Lakeland Magic before rejoining the NBA team ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Suns. The rookie center has largely been a non-factor in the Thunder rotation this season, appearing in only 27 contests and averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game.
