Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Sent to G-League
Johnson was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
Johnson continues to be on the outside of the Thunder's regular rotation, seeing single-digit minutes in every game he's played since mid-December. For that reason, he'll head to the G-League, where he should get the opportunity to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Even when Johnson is recalled, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.
