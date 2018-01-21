Johnson was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Johnson continues to be on the outside of the Thunder's regular rotation, seeing single-digit minutes in every game he's played since mid-December. For that reason, he'll head to the G-League, where he should get the opportunity to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Even when Johnson is recalled, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.

