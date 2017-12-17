Johnson will start at center Saturday against the Knicks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Steven Adams unable to play due to a concussion, Johnson will step into the starting five. He's averaging just 6.4 minutes per game this season, but should see a solid uptick in minutes Saturday along with Nick Collison and Patrick Patterson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop