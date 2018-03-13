Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Starting at center
Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The Thunder will be without Steven Adams (hip), so they'll turn over the starting center spot to Johnson, who has not been a part of the regular rotation for most of the year. The 22-year-old played two minutes in garbage time last week against Phoenix, but he hasn't seen meaningful run since mid-December.
