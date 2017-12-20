Johnson will return to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Johnson has started the last two games in place of an injured Steven Adams (concussion), a stretch where he averaged just 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 16.0 minutes. However, Adams has been cleared for Wednesday's contest and is expected to start and play without restrictions, which means Johnson will have to settle for a much smaller role off the bench. Johnson had played a total of one minute over the eight games prior to his recent stint in the top unit, so he'll once again be irrelevant in fantasy leagues.