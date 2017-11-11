Johnson will draw the first start of his young career at center in Friday's game against Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Johnson will replace Steven Adams (calf) in the starting lineup. The rookie has logged just 2.7 minutes across three games, so it will be his first real opportunity to produce. He will draw a tough matchup against opposing center DeAndre Jordan.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories