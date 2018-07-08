Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Another stat stuffing effort
Hamilton posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 90-76 summer league win over the Nets.
Through two summer league games, the 22-year-old has totaled 23 points, 21 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals. He flirted with averaging a triple-double last season for the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue, so this kind of effort isn't unexpected.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...