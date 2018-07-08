Hamilton posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 90-76 summer league win over the Nets.

Through two summer league games, the 22-year-old has totaled 23 points, 21 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals. He flirted with averaging a triple-double last season for the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue, so this kind of effort isn't unexpected.