Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Averages 18.1 minutes during preseason
Hamilton averaged 18.1 minutes over two preseason games.
Hamilton signed a two-way contract with the Thunder this offseason. With the Thunder deep at the wing, Hamilton will likely spend most of the season with the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
