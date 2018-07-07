Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Flirts with triple-double
Hamilton registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league loss to the Hornets.
Hamilton, the 56th overall pick in the 2017 Draft out of UConn, did what we've come to expect out of him. Across 45 starts in the G-League last year, he wasn't too far off averaging a triple-double, posting 16.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per tilt. That said, he may have a tough time finding run at the NBA level, as he shot just 40.6 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from deep.
