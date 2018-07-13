Hamilton finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 92-85 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.

Hamilton continues to show off his all-around game, flirting with a triple-double while leading OKC in rebounds and assists. He was a staple in the G-League for the Oklahoma City Blue last season, but could begin to earn himself more minutes at the NBA level if his impressive play continues through training camp.