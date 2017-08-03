Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Signs two-way deal with Thunder
Hamilton agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Thursday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Hamilton -- a member of the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, last season -- posted 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 31.2 minutes per game. He also shot 42.6 percent from the field and drilled 2.0 threes per game at a 37.4 percent clip. Due to the nature of two-way contracts, the 22-year-old out of UConn will spend the vast majority of the upcoming 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, though may spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...