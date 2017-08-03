Hamilton agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Thursday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Hamilton -- a member of the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, last season -- posted 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 31.2 minutes per game. He also shot 42.6 percent from the field and drilled 2.0 threes per game at a 37.4 percent clip. Due to the nature of two-way contracts, the 22-year-old out of UConn will spend the vast majority of the upcoming 2017-18 campaign in the G-League, though may spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.