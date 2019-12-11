Play

Gallinari (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's contest against the Kings, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari missed Monday's matchup due to an ankle sprain but will reportedly be back in the lineup versus the Kings on Wednesday. The veteran is currently averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 22 appearances this season.

