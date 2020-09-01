Gallinari totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes of Monday's 104-100 win over Houston.

After scoring just 10 points combined over his last two contest, Gallinari rebounded with his second-best scoring output of the series. However, none of the 32-year-old's points were more important than the two free throws he sank to make it a four-point game with just seconds remaining on the clock. He'll strive for a similar output in Game 7 on Wednesday.