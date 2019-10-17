Gallinari totaled 16 points (3-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gallinari struggled with his shot but still managed a double-double in fairly limited minutes. Given the team's lack of depth along the wing, the veteran combo forward will likely be relied upon pretty heavily.