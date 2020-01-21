Gallinari posted 25 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's win over Houston.

Gallinari recorded his sixth consecutive 20-plus point effort in his return from a one-game absence due to rest. The veteran forward's provided invaluable offensive support to the Thunder's trio of guards and is just a tick below a career-best scoring output. Overall, Gallinari's averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.