Gallinari scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Facing one of his former clubs, Gallinari put together a strong effort that saw him bury multiple three-pointers for the 15th straight game, a stretch during which he's averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.1 assists. The 31-year-old should remain one of the Thunder's primary scoring options over the final games of the season as the team looks to improve its playoff seeding.