Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Drills five triples vs. Bulls
Gallinari accumulated 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 124-122 victory over the Bulls.
Gallinari has drilled at least five threes in four contests this season. Tuesday's effort also marked the eighth time in 2019-20 that Gallinari has gone for at least 24 points on 16 or fewer shots. In February, the Thunder have gone 6-2, with Gallinari averaging 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
