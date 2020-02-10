Play

Gallinari scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.

His efforts helped the Thunder take a nine-point lead into halftime, but the team couldn't make it hold up down the stretch. Gallinari has drained at least one three-pointer in 34 straight games and hit for multiple threes in 20 of his last 21 as he puts together the best season of his career from beyond the arc.

More News
Our Latest Stories