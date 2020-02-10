Gallinari scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.

His efforts helped the Thunder take a nine-point lead into halftime, but the team couldn't make it hold up down the stretch. Gallinari has drained at least one three-pointer in 34 straight games and hit for multiple threes in 20 of his last 21 as he puts together the best season of his career from beyond the arc.