Gallinari recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 win over the Jazz.

Gallinari looked to be in mid-season form against the Jazz, needing only 19 minutes to secure 15 points. He'll likely see more action Monday against the Nuggets, assuming that game doesn't get out of hand early as Saturday's did.