Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Expected back Monday
Gallinari (thumb) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Mavs.
Gallinari missed Saturday's game with a sore left thumb, but his absence from the report indicates that he'll be back in the starting five Monday night.
