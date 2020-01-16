Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Goes for 23 points
Gallinari had 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.
Gallinari has knocked down at least three triples in 11 straight contests, and he is shooting 42.3 percent from deep during that span. He has also scored 20-plus points in each of his last four contests, and he will try to extend that torrid scoring run Friday at home against the Heat.
