Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Good to go Wednesday
Gallinari (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari hasn't played on back-to-back days since November, but he'll take the court Wednesday in Detroit after playing 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and one steal.
